BJP gives importance to every language, same can be seen in NEP: PM Modi amid language row

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while reacting to the on-going language row in the country said that BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language.

Modi’s comments came at a time when his party and supporters have drawn flak for their push for Hindi and calling it national language.



"In past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language & considers them worth worshipping", PM Modi said. "We have given importance to every regional language in NEP", the PM added.

Addressing the BJP's national office bearers' meeting in Jaipur via video conferencing, Modi asked the party leaders and workers to launch a campaign to ensure that no poor, eligible beneficiary is left out of the government's welfare measures.

"This month, the NDA government will complete eight years. These eight years have been of resolutions and accomplishments. These eight years have been committed to service, good governance and welfare of the poor," he said.

Modi said that eight years have been of fulfilment of the expectations of small farmers, labourers and the middle class.

"These eight years have been of the country's balanced development, social justice and social security. These eight years have been dedicated to the empowerment of mothers, daughters and sisters," he said.

The BJP government post-2014 has restored the faith of the people in the government, its systems and its delivery mechanism, that had been lost earlier, the prime minister added.

Modi said the world is looking at India with great expectations today.

In an apparent swipe at the Opposition parties, Modi said some political parties keep looking for small incidents of tension to inject poison for their selfish interests.

"Attempts will be made to deviate you from the country's development issues but you have to stick to them," he told the BJP leaders and workers.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:39 PM IST