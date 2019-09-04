BJP doing vendetta politics by targeting individuals: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Breaking his silence nearly a day after the arrest of former Karnataka Minister and senior party leader D.K. Shivakumar, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led Central government accusing it of indulging in vendetta politics and of using the investigation agencies to target individuals selectively.

"The arrest of DK Shivakumar is another example of the vendetta politics unleashed by the government, using agencies like the ED/CBI and a pliant media to selectively target individuals," tweeted Rahul Gandhi. His remarks follow Shivakumar's arrest on Tuesday night by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

Shivakumar, who was on the radars of both the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) post-demonetisation, was arrested after being questioned for four days since Friday.

Shivakumar is the second Congress leader to be arrested in the last fortnight by the investigation agencies. On August 20, the CBI arrested former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

Several senior Congress leaders have dubbed the arrest of Shivakumar as "political vendetta".