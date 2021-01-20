BJP decides to contest upcoming West Bengal assembly polls without a CM face in fray

Ahead of the much-anticipated 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be holding its cards close, just careful enough so as to not let the opposition have a snide peek at its hand before the call.

The question of who gets pitched as the chief ministerial candidate from the saffron camp has been plaguing the Bengal electocracy and political commentators for some time, and it seems like the party is painfully aware of the dilemma as well. The BJP has now decided to let the question linger for a while longer, at least till well after the elections are over.

BJP General Secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday (January 20) confirmed what many, who were watching closely the election scenario gradually unfold in the state, had been suspecting for a while now -- that the BJP has not yet come up with a proper chief ministerial candidate from its camp, even merely months ahead of the polls.

Therefore, the party has now decided to contest the polls without a chief ministerial face and is apparently confident of deciding CM prospects later, after it secures a 'majority' in the polls.

"No chief ministerial face will be projected (in West Bengal Assembly elections). After securing the majority, the party leadership and the MLAs will decide who will become the chief minister: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya said today.