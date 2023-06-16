BJP-Congress Clash Escalates Over Renaming Of Delhi's Nehru Memorial Museum

A fresh battleground has emerged between the BJP and Congress as the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society in Delhi undergoes a renaming, now known as the Prime Minister's Museum and Library Society.

The decision, made nearly a year after the inauguration of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on the same premises, has sparked controversy surrounding the historic Teen Murti Bhavan, which served as the official residence of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congress slams BJP

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh have accused PM Modi and his party of attempting to downplay the significant contributions made by the nation's first Prime Minister.

“Those who do not have any history, they have gone to erase the history of others. The ill-fated attempt to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library cannot belittle the personality of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and fearless guardian of democracy. This only shows the low mentality and dictatorial attitude of BJP-RSS. The dwarf thinking of the Modi government cannot reduce the huge contribution of 'Jawahar of Hind' towards India!” Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

BJP: Classic example of political indigestion

After the reaction of Congress, BJP came forward to defend its decision and called upon the Congress to refrain from politicising the matter.

BJP chief JP Nadda labelled the Congress' criticism as "a classic example of political indigestion," asserting the party's stance on the issue.

“Classic example of political indigestion - the inability to accept a simple fact that there are leaders beyond one dynasty who have served and built our nation. PM Sangrahalaya is an effort beyond politics and Congress lacks the vision to realise this,” wrote BJP national president JP Nadda on Twitter.

The BJP has claimed that the Congress does not hesitate to insult even its own leaders who have served as Prime Ministers.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, the BJP national spokesperson, highlighted that despite the Congress leaders' failure to visit the museum, they continue to make baseless allegations.

Trivedi emphasised that the contributions and accomplishments of Jawaharlal Nehru and his successors have been displayed in a far more advanced and technologically enhanced manner at the renamed museum.

The BJP has asked Congress leaders to personally visit the museum and witness the improved representation of their predecessors' legacies.