 New Delhi: Congress Slams BJP For Striking Off Nehru's Name From Museum
New Delhi: Congress Slams BJP For Striking Off Nehru's Name From Museum

Renaming of institutions, awards and buildings under the name of Modi shows BJP's narrow mindedness.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
The Modi government has once again showed its narrow mindedness in removing name of first PM Nehru from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, the Congress said.

It decried change of its name as Prime Minister Museum and Library. It noted that this library has been a treasure of the think tank and researchers. They will have to study the literature to strengthen the Constitution and the Democracy.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Shaped India After Independence

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country, has played an important role in making independent India prosperous since the independence of the country. He took over the reins of the country at a time when India did not even have the capacity to manufacture needles.

'No one is bigger than a small mind'

The Congress said these BJP and PM Modi are anxious because of the institutions like IIT, IIM, ISRO and DRDO. Their desperation is evident from selling of these institutions and giving profit to their friends. Renaming of Programs, awards and buildings erected in the name of former PM shows the narrow mind of Modi, it said. "Remind PM Modi that his own leader had said- 'No one is bigger than a small mind'.

