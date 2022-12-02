BJP appoints former Congressmen Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar as its national executive members

e-Paper Get App
The party has also appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill as its national spokesperson.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 05:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP Friday appointed ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar as well as its former Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh as members of its national executive.

It also appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill its national spokesperson, the party said in a statement.

Madan Kaushik, Vishnu Deo Sai, its former presidents of Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh respectively, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, all three from Punjab, have been made special invitees to the national executive, it added.

article-image

