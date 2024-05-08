 Haryana Political Crisis: BJP Govt Faces Major Setback As 3 Independent Lawmakers Rally Behind Congress
The three MLAs who withdrew support were- Charkhi Dadri MLA, Somveer Sangwan, Pundri MLA, Randhir Golan and Nilokheri MLA, Dharampal Gondar who also announced that they had withdrawn their support from BJP and now supported Congress.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: With the three independent legislators withdrawing their support from the ruling BJP in Haryana and announcing their support to the main opposition Congress, the Nayab Saini-led BJP government on Tuesday suffered a body blow just a few days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The development has come as a major embarrassment to the ruling saffron party which had come to power with 41 MLAs (in the House of 90) but also had support of 10 MLAs of its ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) plus six independents. But since the BJP had recently dumped the JJP and its then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and independent MLA Ranjit Chautala had resigned - who are contesting Lok Sabha elections from Karnal and Hisar, respectively, the House strength now stands at 88.

BJP Left With 40 MLAs

To further put the number in perspective – the BJP now has 40 MLAs with the support of two independents and an ally Haryana Lokhit Party sole MLA Gopal Kanda – that makes it to 43 out of 88.

The principal opposition Congress on the other hand has 30 MLAs and (now) the collective opposition with three independents plus INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Chautala and an independent MLA Balraj Kundu stands at 35. It is also pertinent to note that at least three of JJP MLAs have also been seen openly siding with BJP post BJP’s good-bye to its former ally JJP.

Now much depends on the standing and voting of 10 JJP in case of no-trust motion or parading of the MLAs before Governor. Since the Congress had brought a no-trust move during the recent budget session, it can move another motion only in the next session which would be about four months from now. The state has its assembly elections due around September this year. Hence, no immediate threat!

MLAs Who Withdrew Their Support From BJP

Meanwhile, the three MLAs who withdrew support were- Charkhi Dadri MLA, Somveer Sangwan, Pundri MLA, Randhir Golan and Nilokheri MLA, Dharampal Gondar who also announced that they had withdrawn their support from BJP and now supported Congress. They made this announcement at a press conference which was also addressed by Congress state chief Udai Bhan and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Rohtak.

The MLAs trio held that every section of the society was unhappy with unemployment, inflation, increasing crime and the rules to have family ID, property ID in the BJP government.

Hooda On Imposing President's Rule In The State

Speaking on the occasion, Hooda claimed that now with these MLAs withdrawing their support from the ruling party, the BJP had lost the majority and therefore the assembly elections should be held by immediately imposing President’s rule in the state.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan also said that "with the withdrawal of support by the three MLAs and JJP’s exit from the government, it was clear that a minority government was running the state. In such a situation, BJP has no right to remain in power and the government should face assembly elections,” he said.

