India Weather Update May 8: IMD Forecasts Heatwave In Certain Regions; Rainstorms Expected In Northeast, East & South India

Weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests that heatwave conditions will prevail in certain regions of the country, while rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in some pockets. The maximum temperatures on May 7 were recorded between 43°C and 45°C in west Rajasthan while parts of east Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra and Telangana also saw temperatures exceeding 40°C. These high temperatures are 2-3°C above the norm for this time of year.

According to the IMD, isolated pockets of east Rajasthan and west Rajasthan are expected to experience heatwave conditions through May 10, while west Madhya Pradesh will continue to face similar heat through the same period. Interior Karnataka is also under a heatwave alert on May 8.

IMD

Shift in weather patterns

Meanwhile, parts of the country are expected to experience a series of rainstorms is over the next week. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h), is forecast in all the seven northeastern states for the next seven days.

West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to experience heavy rainfall from May 8 to 12, accompanied by thunderstorm and squally winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h. The eastern parts of the country, including Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand, will also face similar conditions, with rain and thunderstorms expected from May 8 till May 12.

Isolated rainfall in south India

In south India, a trough/wind discontinuity extending from east Vidarbha to north Tamil Nadu is expected to bring isolated to scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning over the next five days. Kerala and Mahe will see increased rainfall during May 8 to 12.

A fresh Western Disturbance will impact northwest India starting May 9, bringing scattered to fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms to Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from May 9 to May 12. Dust storms and thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 km/h) may also prevail over east Uttar Pradesh on May 8 and 9, and over Haryana and Rajasthan on May 10 and 11.