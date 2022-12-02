Ex Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill joins BJP, named national spokesperson

Jaiveer Shergill | ANI

Former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Friday, December 2, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. According to TV reports, he has been named as the national spokesperson.

The development comes nearly three months after he walked out of Congress with scathing remarks against the Gandhis.

The saffron party made an announcement to this effect today and also announced new roles for several prominent leaders who joined BJP after they quit the grand old party.

According to the party's notification, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former Punjab party chief Sunil Jakhar have been made members of the National Working Committee.

Jaiveer Shergill's ouster from Congress

In a month after senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party, Shergill put his foot down as the party's spokesperson.

In a letter to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Shergill said decision-making in the party is no longer for interests of public, but is influenced by self-serving individuals indulging in sycophancy.

"It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public & country, rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality," Shergill's letter read.

Prior to his resignation, Shergill served as the National Media Panelist for the Indian National Congress Party, Spokesperson of the Punjab Pradesh Congress and Co-Chairman of the Legal Cell, Congress (Punjab).