BJP alleges 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans raised in Assam; AIUDF refutes it as 'misinformation'

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday shared a video clip on Twitter and alleged that "Pakistan zindabad" slogans were raised at the Silchar airport in southern Assam’s Cachar district by the supporters of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) while welcoming their party chief and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. Sarma, meanwhile, also slammed the Congress party for "encouraging such forces by forging an alliance".
"Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP @BadruddinAjmal," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. "This thoroughly exposes @INCIndia which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth & nail. Jai Hind," he added.
The video was also shared BJP MP from Silchar Rajdeep Roy and Assam BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Dass.
Roy demanded AIUDF President's "immediate resignation" as MP. He wrote, "Pakistan zindabad” at #Silchar airport !!Unbelievable !! #AIUDF supreme @BadruddinAjmal should immediately resign as MP!"
Dass tweeeted, "Disgusted by this outrageous attitude of followers of @BadruddinAjmal. He doesn't have the right to call himself the representative of a constituency of #India. Is this anti national behaviour some new formula of @AIUDF & @INCIndia for political gains?"
Meanwhile, AIUDF slammed BJP and refuted their allegations. The party took to Twitter and said that "Aziz Khan Zindabad" slogans were raised at the Silchar airport and not "Pakistan zindabad".
"The slogan was 'Aziz Khan Zindabad'. But why would you care about facts, afterall you are the State President of BJP. The party whose forte is distorting facts, telling lies and spreading misinformation," AIUDF tweeted.