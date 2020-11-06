BJP alleges 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans raised in Assam; AIUDF refutes it as 'misinformation'

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday shared a video clip on Twitter and alleged that "Pakistan zindabad" slogans were raised at the Silchar airport in southern Assam’s Cachar district by the supporters of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) while welcoming their party chief and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. Sarma, meanwhile, also slammed the Congress party for "encouraging such forces by forging an alliance".

"Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP @BadruddinAjmal," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. "This thoroughly exposes @INCIndia which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth & nail. Jai Hind," he added.