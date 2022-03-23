Biswa Bangla not TMC's logo, can be used on uniform of students: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Amidst much controversy by the Opposition, while attending a programme to distribute widow pension, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she wants everyone to know about Biswa Bangla for which she wants the logo to be incorporated in the school uniform.

“Biswa Bangla logo is not of TMC and can be used in the uniform of the students. Biswa Bangla is doing a good job and I want the people of the country to know about Biswa Bangla for which I want this logo in the uniform,” said Mamata.

It can be recalled that a couple of days back the state education department had floated a notice stating that school uniforms for all state government schools will be white and blue along with the logo of Biswa Bangla.

A case filed in Calcutta High Court in public interest over the use of Biswa Bangla logo in school uniform in government schools.

According to the petitioner who is from SFI, the ruling government is trying to ‘commercialize’ Biswa Bangla even in schools.

According to the circular by the state education department the students till class eight will wear white and navy blue uniform with Biswa Bangla logo on the shirt. Students of all government, semi-government and government-aided schools in Bengal will have a common uniform. According to the notice, boys will a white shirt and navy blue trousers and the girls will wear white shirt along with navy blue frocks/salwar kameez.

Minister of State of Union Education Department Subhas Sarkar said that he will take ‘appropriate’ action against this decision.

“Biswa Bangla is a MSME company which should not be used in the school. I will take necessary action against this decision,” said Sarkar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:00 PM IST