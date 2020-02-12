Biryani over bigotry: Dish sells like hot cake after AAP sweeps Delhi

'Biryani' was the buzzword for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections which were held on February 8.

However, the vilification of biryani didn't work in the party's favour as the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed back to power with a whopping 62 seats, while the BJP won the remaining 8 in the 70-member assembly.

The BJP leaders were constantly seen lashing out the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and National Register of Citizens(NRC) protesters at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital, claiming that they ate biryani at the protest site.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also shared a "proof" of biryani being distributed at Shaheen Bagh.