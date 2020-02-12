Biryani over bigotry: Dish sells like hot cake after AAP sweeps Delhi

'Biryani' was the buzzword for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections which were held on February 8.
However, the vilification of biryani didn't work in the party's favour as the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed back to power with a whopping 62 seats, while the BJP won the remaining 8 in the 70-member assembly.
The BJP leaders were constantly seen lashing out the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and National Register of Citizens(NRC) protesters at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital, claiming that they ate biryani at the protest site.
BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also shared a "proof" of biryani being distributed at Shaheen Bagh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went a step further and said that Arvind Kejriwal was sponsoring and offering biryani to the protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.
However, during the polls on Saturday, the people of Delhi rejected BJP's bigotry. After the results were announced on Tuesday, Twitter was abuzz with people sharing pictures, eating the traditional rice-dish. "Eating biryani to celebrate the outcome of Delhi elections," a user wrote on the micro-blogging website.
According to an article in ET, restaurants saw a surge in the sales of biryani, despite it being a Tuesday and many people in India refrain from having non-vegetarian on the day.
Raymond Andrews, a co-founder of a restaurant chain in Delhi said, "We have seen a higher uptake on our orders today, which looks to increase through the evening." “Biryani as a cuisine is celebratory by nature, be it a birthday, an anniversary or friends celebrating,” he added.
Another restauranter Thomas Fenn said, “We are doing a 1+1 (one-plus-one) on all biriyanis for delivery 6 PM and 10:30 PM today.” “We are seeing clear increase in biryani sales,” he added.
