From Nikkam to Yogi Adityanath: Why vilification of the majestic biryani needs to stop

But this did get us thinking. And we decided to take a look back at how the humble biriyani has evolved from a food of convenience in Mughal times to a defining symbol in Indian politics.

One of the first times the food item found itself part of the general news discourse was when Mumbai terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab allegedly demanded mutton biryani. The detail had come from Ujjwal Nikam, the public prosecutor in the case, who later admitted that he had made up that little gem. Kasab "never demanded biryani", he later revealed.

"I concocted it just to break an emotional atmosphere which was taking shape in favour of Kasab during the trial," he was quoted as saying.

And while one can commend Nikam's understanding of how the media or public sentiment might work, it is impossible to ignore the fact that a man duty-bound to uphold the Indian Constitution vilified Kasab further by deliberately spreading misinformation.

This incident also served to put the biryani on the map, so to speak. It was now in the minds of politicians as a potential topic with which to target opponents and critics. To be fair though, it is not just politicians who now take umbrage over the food item. In December 2019 for example, an Uttar Pradesh man was beaten up by three others for selling biryani, allegedly over his caste.