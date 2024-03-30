 Birthday Takes Tragic Turn: 10-Yr-Old Dies Of Food Poisoning in Punjab's Patiala After Consuming Cake Ordered Online
Family orders cake for a birthday party from a bakery in Punjab's Patiala; suffers food poisoning

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Patiala: In a birthday celebration that took a tragic turn, a 10 year old girl identified as Manvi reportedly lost her life after consuming a birthday cake that was ordered online from a bakery located in Patiala in Punjab. Local media reports in Punjab said that the birthday celebration was organised on March 24th, when a family residing in Patiala ordered a birthday cake online. Soon after they consumed the cake, each one started experiencing symptoms of food poisoning like nausea and vomiting. When the health of all the family members suspiciously worsened at the same time, a neighbour got them admitted to a nearby hospital. The 10 yr old girl Manvi was declared dead after reaching hospital.

article-image

Local reports confirm that a case has been registered against the bakery shop owner under Sections 273 and 304A of the IPC. The name of the bakery and the details of the are in which the bakery is located is still not known. Claiming that the cake was responsible for the death of their daughter, the family has demanded a thorough investigation of the bakery and the quality of products it sells. Investigation is underway.

Similar past incident

In a similar case that had come to light from Kerala in October 2023, a 24-year-old man had died of food poisoning after eating shawarma at an eatery in Kochi. The restaurant from where he ordered the meal was reportedly shut down by authorities. On October 18, 2023 a Kottayam-native Rahul Nair had ordered a shawarma meal from Le Hayath restaurant. He fell seriously ill after eating the food and was admitted to Sunrise Hospital in Kakkanad on October 19. After receiving treatment, Nair was discharged from the hospital the same day but was admitted to hospital on October 22 because of weakness, OnManorama reported. Nair's condition worsened and he passed away on Wednesday, according to the hospital.

