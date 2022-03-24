Birbhum Violence: CM Mamata Banerjee to visit village where 8 persons were burnt alive

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will today visit a village in Birbhum where eight people were burnt alive by a mob. The BJP has accused the CM of presiding over a complete collapse of law and order in the state.

PM Modi on Wednesday described the killings as "heinous" and said those responsible for them should not be forgiven.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen huts were set ablaze in West Bengal’s Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official, provoking calls by the opposition BJP for imposition of the President’s rule.

Altogether 11 people have been arrested so far, and the West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh to probe the incident, state police chief Manoj Malviya said.

A 9-member delegation of BJP MPs including the party’s national vice president Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee and Arjun Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and sought Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar intervention to punish the perpetrators of the incident.

Several policemen are at the village on the outskirts of Rampurhat town, where many residents have fled, fearing reprisals or arrests. The 10 houses that were set on fire are deserted.

