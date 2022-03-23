Birbhum killings: Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to visit spot of incident tomorrow, will submit report to party leadership

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will on Thursday, March 24, visit Birbhum tomorrow in the wake of incident which killed more than 8 people.

K Suresh, Chief Whip of Congress in Lok Sabha sharing details said after visiting the place of incident Adhir Ranjan will submit the report to party leadership.

"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will visit Birbhum tomorrow, March 24 in the wake of incident which killed more than 8 people. Post his visit to Birbhum in West Bengal, he will submit the report to party leadership," K Suresh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

At least 10 people died and several others were injured on Monday in violence that allegedly broke out after the murder of a deputy Panchayat Pradhan at Baguti village in West Bengal's Birbhum district. While 11 people have been arrested, both police and the ruling Trinamool Congress have denied political motives behind the incident.

The state government has formed a special investigation team under ADG, CID, Gyanwant Singh, DIG, Western Range, Sanjay Singh and DIG, CID, Operations, Miraj Khalid to probe the Baguti incident.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, describing the killings in Birbhum a day before, as "heinous", said the culprits should not be forgiven.

PM Modi said the Central Government is willing to help the state in any way required in bringing perpetrators to justice.

He said he hoped the state would take steps to bring the culprits to justice quickly. "I express my condolences over the violent incident in Birbhum district in West Bengal.

Notably, today the Calcutta High Court directed CFSL Delhi to immediately collect necessary materials for forensic examination at the spot of incident. The court asked the state government to file a report in the case before it by 2 pm on Thursday, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:35 PM IST