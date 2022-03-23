Watch video: PM Narendra Modi assures help to Bengal govt over Birbhum violence, says 'hope state govt takes strict action against culprits'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences over Birbhum violence of West Bengal where eight people were charred to death in a village the day before. PM Modi was speaking at the inauguration of Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata, via video conferencing on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

The PM assured all possible help from Central government to West Bengal govt and also hoped that the state will take strict action against culprits and those who encourage such criminals should not be forgiven too.

"I express my condolences over Birbhum violence, WB. Whatever help is needed to book culprits, I assure all possible help from Centre to State. I hope state govt takes strict action against culprits, & those who encourage such criminals should not be forgiven too," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | I express my condolences over Birbhum violence, WB. Whatever help is needed to book culprits, I assure all possible help from Centre to State. I hope state govt takes strict action against culprits, & those who encourage such criminals should not be forgiven too: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/AEXKAew4JP — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today asserted that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence in Birbhum district.

Banerjee said she would on Thursday visit Bogtui village, where houses were set on fire shortly after a village panchayat deputy chief was murdered, to take stock of the situation.

Describing the incident as "unfortunate", she said, "It was an attempt by the BJP, Left and the Congress to malign our government. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colour.

Meanwhile, the TMC, taking a dig at the opposition BJP, said its "members were out on a picnic".

Sharing on Twitter a video of BJP leaders at a sweetmeat shop savouring local delicacies en-route to the spot where the killings took place, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that "the saffron camp made arrangements for the visit of its members to violence-hit Birbhum, but they are having a picnic on their way to the district".

(with agency inputs)

