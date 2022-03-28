Birbhum toll rises to 9; fists fly in West Bengal assembly

Kolkata: A woman who had suffered burns in the petrol bomb attack in Bogtui village in Birbhum district last week died in hospital on Monday, raising the toll to nine. The Birbhum killings also spawned violence in Bengal's legislature, with MLAs of the ruling TMC and the BJP exchanging fisticuffs over heated arguments, prompting the Speaker to suspend five BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

“The woman, Najema Bibi, who died on Monday, had nearly 65% burn injuries. Her condition deteriorated following which she was put on ventilation in the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital. She succumbed on Monday morning,” a police officer said. Three people, including a boy, still undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The CBI probing the case could not record Najema Bibi's statement on Sunday, when its officials visited the hospital, as her condition was critical, a CBI officer said. At least eight people were burnt to death in the early hours of March 21, after assailants attacked a few houses in Bogtui village near Rampurhat with petrol bombs. The attack is suspected to have been planned as a revenge for the murder of a local TMC leader with its roots in rivalry over illegal sand mining.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:00 PM IST