'Biplab Deb's Gunda Raj on full display': TMC slams son of Tripura Dy CM for allegedly misbehaving with MPs

Kolkata: TMC on Friday slammed Tripura deputy Chief Minister's son for allegedly assaulting parliamentarians.

According to a video post by the Trinamool Congress, Pratik Kishore Debbarman, who is the son of Tripura's deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma, misbehaved with a team of parliamentarians that visited Agartala on Wednesday.

Debbarman allegedly abused Congress MP Digvijay Singh and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh along with threatening hotel authorities when the latter tried to de-escalate the situation.

After sharing a video of the incident, AITC tweeted, “NO ACTION WAS TAKEN AGAINST THE SON OF TRIPURA's DEPUTY CM. He got into a brawl in an inebriated state. He misbehaved with Hon'ble Parliamentarians. And Tripura police simply watched the show! @BjpBiplab's #GundaRaj on full display!”

The party's Tripura unit also raised concerns about the shameful incident. AITC Tripura wrote on Twitter: “UTTERLY DISGRACEFUL! Sons of Senior Ministers abuse Parliamentarians in @BjpBiplab's #GundaRaj! While the CM has shown little to NO RESPECT for the Parliament and our Constitution, it looks like his Ministers and their spoilt sons, follow suit.”

TMC Tripura in-charge Rajib Banerjee said, “The people of Tripura are ashamed of the Deputy CM's son's activities. It is absolutely appalling how he has behaved in front of the Hon'ble parliamentarians.”

TMC Tripura state president Subal Bhowmick said, “The State Police is numb to this incident and it looks like as he is the son of the Deputy CM, the law of the State is not applicable for him.”

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 08:43 PM IST