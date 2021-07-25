Biomedical wastes pile up in Telangana

Hyderabad: The biomedical wastes have piled up to the maximum levels in Telangana state during the past two years in general and in 2020-21 in particular. A report of central government has revealed that the pre and post Corona period entailed in the piling of about 1,109 tonnes of biomedical wastage in the state. These wastage quantities are a whopping excess to the regular average of 20.5 tonnes which was recorded during 2019-2020. The 55 times excessive piling of wastages was particularly due to the PPE kits, masks, gloves and other disposable apparatus during the period. The Corona period, according to Central government reports, witnessed a whopping increase from the regular 615 tonnes bio medical wastages in the country. During the Corona outburst, the bio medical wastages have piled up to the tune of 56,898 tonnes in the country. Telangana state recorded 20.5 tonnes wastages during the same period of 2019-2020 and in one year it increased to 1109.7 tonnes.

The medical wastage graph of the state reveals that in 2017-18 it stood at 15.7 tonnes, while in 2018-19 it surpassed 16.2 tonnes which increased to 20.5 tonnes in the next year, the Central report mentioned.