 Bilkis Bano case: SC calls crime 'horrendous', issues notice to Gujarat govt
A detailed hearing to be held on April 18.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India on Monday called the crime committed against Bilkis Bano 'horrendous', and issued a notice to the Gujarat government.

Bilkis filed two petitions in Supreme Court

Bilkis Bano had filed two petitions, one of which requests that the Supreme Court reconsider its May 2022 judgement mandating the Gujarat government to consider a convict's release request. The court has ruled against this.

In response to the court's verdict and one convict's release petition, the Gujarat government released all the convicts under an obsolete policy after consulting a panel of men connected to the ruling BJP.

The panel members explained their verdict by referring to the men as "sanskari" Brahmins who had already served 14 years in prison and had been decent citizens.

Bilkis Bano case: SC calls crime 'horrendous', issues notice to Gujarat govt

