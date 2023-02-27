Bikaner: 1000 artists, artisans to perform at 14th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav

The 14th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav kicked off in the presence of the President Droupadi Murmu at Bikaner, Rajasthan on Monday. Around 1000 artists and artisans from across the country are participating in this 9-day festival.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that festivals like Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav not only promote the art and culture of the country, but also strengthen the feeling of national unity.

Underlining the need of use of technology in the field of art, the President said that we can widen the reach of our country's art, traditions and culture through new technology.

"We all should be proud of India's rich and prosperous culture. At the same time, we should give place to new ideas and thinking in our traditions, so that we can connect our youth and future generations with these traditions.

"It is very important that our youth and children understand the importance of the precious heritage of the country," said the President.

The festival is being organized by the Union ministry of Art and Culture. The events of the festival will take place at different sites in Bikaner which is the constituency of the union minister of state for Art and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra, union minister of state for Art and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and minister for Art and Culture of Rajasthan Dr BD Kalla also addressed the gathering at the inaugural function of the festival.