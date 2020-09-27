Bihar's 'Robinhood' Gupteshwar Pandey joins Nitish Kumar's JDU

Patna: Gupteshwar Pandey who led the 60,000 strong Bihar police force till last week on Sunday described himself as an ordinary constable of JDU.

Pandey who had sought voluntary retirement from IPS joined the JDU at chief minister's bungalow, 1, Anney Marg where Nitish Kumar formally admitted him to the party. Nitish is national president of JDU.

Speaker of Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Chaudhury, working president of JDU Ashok Chaudhary, and party MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh were present.

Pandey claimed he was a follower and obedient sepoy of Nitish Kumar and he would abide by his commands.

The former DGP said he was fresher in politics, but in his police career always worked for the downtrodden and Dalits.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh said prospective candidates were submitting their biodata for seeking party nominations for the assembly elections, Pandey is yet to apply for JDU ticket.

He praised Pandey for his policing and claimed he was successful in controlling communal riots during his career.