 Bihar: Youth Dies During 'Momo-Eating Challenge' With Friends, Father Alleges He Was Poisoned
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 01:35 AM IST
article-image
In a distressing incident in Bihar's Gopalganj, a group of friends' playful competition took a fatal turn when one of them died during a "momo-eating challenge" on Thursday.

The deceased, Bipin Kumar Paswan (25), passed away after consuming an excessive amount of dumplings. His father has accused his friends of being involved in a conspiracy, blaming them for his son's death.

On the day of the incident, Paswan went to his regular job at a mobile repair shop. Later in the day, he met up with his friends who decided to engage in a challenge to see who could eat the most momos. Paswan's friends encouraged him to participate in the challenge as well.

Paswan declared dead on arrival to the hospital

After consuming a large number of momos, Paswan suddenly lost consciousness. He was quickly rushed to a hospital, but unfortunately, the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The police were called to the scene, and Paswan's body was taken for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Father has made a serious allegation against his son's friends

In the meantime, Paswan's father has made a serious allegation against his son's friends, claiming they deliberately planned to harm him by proposing the momo-eating challenge and poisoning him during the competition.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, awaiting the results of the medical report to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Paswan's tragic demise.

