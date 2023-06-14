Man begging on Delhi streets spotted by kin months after going missing from Bihar | Representative Image

A man begging for food on the streets of Delhi was found lucky to confront his kin after a period of few months since January when he went missing from Bihar. Nishant Kumar, a resident of Naugachia in the Bhagalpur district of the state, went missing earlier this year and was spotted by his brother-in-law Ravi Shankar Singh recently.

Missing Bihar man spotted in Delhi

It was reported that the family had started to believe that Nishant is no more alive. However, when Singh was at a momo stall in Noida Sector 50, he came across the shopkeeper chasing away a beggar in ragged clothes. Noting that the beggar was hungry and had no money to pay for food, Singh asked the street vendor to provide him with some momos.

Beggar's identity reveal shocks kin

Later, when Singh tried striking up a chat with the beggar, he received the shock of his life. It was learned that the beggar introduced himself as Nishant Kumar, son of Sachidananda Singh, a resident of Dhruvganj, Naugachia. Following the identity reveal, Singh informed the police officials about the case dialling 100.

Relationship between Nishant Kumar's family & in-laws

Since Nishant Kumar went missing, later believed to be dead, the family blamed the in-laws for it. Reportedly, Nishant's father accused his son's in-laws of abduction and murder. On the other hand, Singh alleged that the family kept torturing his family by falsely accusing them of Nishant's murder.

But now that the man has been found, brother-in-law Ravi Shankar Singh hopes to seek justice in this regard. "Now there is a hope that we will get justice from the court and whoever is guilty in this case, the court will take legal action,” he was quoted as saying in media reports.