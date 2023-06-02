Horrific Crime in Mumbai: Man brutally assaults girlfriend at Bandra's Bandstand after she denies to have sex with him | Representative Image

Two youths named Akash Mukherjee and Lubna Sukte, both 28, were on a date in Mumbai when the prior tried killing his girlfriend after she refused to have sexual intimacy with him. Mukherjee was later arrested on Wednesday night after onlookers caught him and brought the matter to police's attention. The incident took place at Bandra's Bandstand area.

Chilling visual surfaces on social media

A video allegedly showing Sukte in a pool of blood surfaced on Twitter. The chilling footage captured the girlfriend brutally assaulted and injured at the rocks. The tweet reported her to be medically critical.

In relationship for more than a year

The girlfriend is reportedly undergoing treatment at a government hospital. It was noted that the couple were in a relationship for the last 13 months and were making wedding plans during their recent date.

Before visiting Bandstand, where the incident shocking occurred, Mukherjee and Sukte had also spent time at Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Boyfriend wanted to get intimate, she refused

A report in newspaper Hindustan Times quoted a police officer and read, "When they were sitting on the docks around 9.30 pm, Sukte told him that she would like to go home. However, Mukherjee suggested they spend some more time together and later they take a cab, instead of a train, home. In the meantime, he suggested they get intimate, which scared Sukte.”

Following the man's advances - pressing his hands on her mouth, pulling her hair while strangulating her and forcefully pushing her towards the rocks - the girlfriend cried for help from people who came to her rescue. Meanwhile, it was noted that Mukherjee tried to flee, but was caught by people there.

Police take action

The accused has been booked on charges of attempt to murder and is currently in police custody, the police informed media.

