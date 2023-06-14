 Viral Video: Wife Finds Engineer Husband Living With Another Woman In Bahraich House, Brother-In-Laws Thrash Him
The wife learnt that her husband was living in the house with another woman for five days. The wife along with her brother and relative decided to pay a "surprise" visit to the house. All hell broke lose after that.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Still from the video showing the husband getting thrashed by brother-in-law | Twitter

A junior engineer (JE) in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district was thrashed by his wife and brothers-in-law after the wife of the JE found that her husband was living with another woman in the house for last five days. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing the brothers of the wife beating up the husband.

The incident is said to be from Bahraich rural area. According to local reports, the wife of the junior engineer had gone to her parent's house. However, the junior engineer in his wife's absence started living in their house with another woman. The wife learnt that her husband was living in the house with another woman for five days. This got the wife enraged and she along with her brother and relative decided to pay a "surprise" visit to the house. All hell broke lose after that.

On reaching the house, the wife and the brother allegedly found the husband with another woman. Soon, the heated argument turned into a fight with the brothers-in-law of the junior engineer raining blows on the husband. Local reports said that police took all of them to the police station, where the wife decided to give a husband a chance after the husband agreed that he would not meet the other woman again and promised to be a faithful husband.

