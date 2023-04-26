Beware before you lock horns with your better-half!

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Men, think twice before you enter into an altercation with your better half! Else, you may be one of the 14,600 males who got battered by their better halves in the past five years.

Hapless men dialled 100 seeking help to save them from their angry wives at their homes.

It may sound unusual, though. Yet, the police control rooms in the state received more than 14,660 cry calls from men between January 2018 and March 2023.

Nevertheless, the number of incidents of domestic violence against women in the same period is 7.50 lakh.

So, the number of women beating up their husbands is less than that of the men being battered by their wives.

Women occasionally flew off the handle and attack their husbands.

Sources in the police department say in most of the cases, the friends of men who face their wives dial 100.

The complaint they make is “Bhabi (sister-in-law) is beating up her husband. Please come and save him.”

On the other hand, in some cases, the family members, especially the sisters of those men being beaten up their wives, call up the police.

According to sources, 4,730 cry calls were made last year. This was the highest number of calls made in the past five years.

In 2018, the number was 2073. It was 2, 231 in 2019. The number slightly declined to 2019 in 2020. On the contrary, the figure shot up to 2,305 in 2021. Till March this year, the number of distress calls from men was 1303.

According to superintendent of police Dial-100 Beena Singh, most of the calls came from slums where women hit their husbands who remained in a drunken state and created a ruckus in the house.

Indore tops

Indore, where number of distress calls from men was 1,137, was on top of the list in the state. Bhopal came second with 909 calls. Jabalpur reported 713 cases, Chhindwara 625 and Rewa 540.