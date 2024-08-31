 Bihar: Youth Arrested For Attempting To Punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh During Janata Darbar In Begusarai; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: Youth Arrested For Attempting To Punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh During Janata Darbar In Begusarai; Visuals Surface

Bihar: Youth Arrested For Attempting To Punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh During Janata Darbar In Begusarai; Visuals Surface

When Giriraj Singh was wrapping up the event, a youth seized the microphone and began making irrational statements and raised slogans against the Union Minister. He even tried to punch Giriraj Singh but the party workers and security personnel present at the event intervened to prevent any untoward incident.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Giriraj Singh during a Janata Darbar programme at his home constituency Begusarai in Bihar. | X

Begusarai, Aug 31: A youth tried to attack Union Minister Giriraj Singh during a Janata Darbar programme at his home constituency Begusarai in Bihar on Saturday. Giriraj Singh was conducting a Janata Darbar in Ballia block when the incident occurred.

When he was wrapping up the event, a youth seized the microphone and began making irrational statements and raised slogans against the Union Minister. He even tried to punch Giriraj Singh but the party workers and security personnel present at the event intervened to prevent any untoward incident. He was later arrested by the police.

Sharing a statement on X, the BJP leader said, "I am Giriraj Singh and I will always speak and fight for the interests of the society. I am not afraid of these attacks. Those who used to pamper and caress him seeing his beard and cap should see today how land jihad/love jihad and communal tension are being created in the entire country, including in Begusarai."

He added, "Giriraj Singh is not afraid of such things. We will continue to raise our voice against whoever wants to spoil communal harmony." The Union Minister also called the Waqf Board a 'land grab movement'.

FPJ Shorts
Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Harassing Onboard Passengers On Inaugural Run; Incident Captured On Video
Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Harassing Onboard Passengers On Inaugural Run; Incident Captured On Video
Indian Railways Extends LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Special Trains For 8 Additional Trips; Check Details
Indian Railways Extends LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Special Trains For 8 Additional Trips; Check Details
Kolkata: Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine Failure; Passengers Safe
Kolkata: Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine Failure; Passengers Safe
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Empanels Arborists, Horticulturists To Oversee Tree Cutting And Pruning Activities, Mandates Expert Reports
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Empanels Arborists, Horticulturists To Oversee Tree Cutting And Pruning Activities, Mandates Expert Reports

"The Board is sending notices to the lands of Hindus not only in Fatuha, but also in Begusarai, calling them theirs," he said. Recently, the Bihar State Sunni Waqf Board reportedly claimed the ownership of an entire village, where around 95 per cent of the residents are Hindus.

Read Also
Viral Video Claims Rahul Gandhi Was Sleeping During Waqf Discussion In Lok Sabha, Rijiju & Giriraj...
article-image

The Board sent notices to at least seven people in Govindpur village, located 30 km from Patna, demanding the residents to vacate the land within 30 days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Harassing Onboard Passengers On...

Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Harassing Onboard Passengers On...

Kolkata: Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine...

Kolkata: Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine...

Bihar: Youth Arrested For Attempting To Punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh During Janata Darbar In...

Bihar: Youth Arrested For Attempting To Punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh During Janata Darbar In...

Haryana Assembly Polls: Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers’ Protest At Shambhu Border, Supports Their...

Haryana Assembly Polls: Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers’ Protest At Shambhu Border, Supports Their...

'Tumhare Baap Ke Ghulam... Besharam, Behaya Ho Kya?' UP Cop Warns Of Bulldozer Action To Wife Of...

'Tumhare Baap Ke Ghulam... Besharam, Behaya Ho Kya?' UP Cop Warns Of Bulldozer Action To Wife Of...