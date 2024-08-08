 Viral Video Claims Rahul Gandhi Was Sleeping During Waqf Discussion In Lok Sabha, Rijiju & Giriraj Singh Take Potshots
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Video Claims Rahul Gandhi Was Sleeping During Waqf Discussion In Lok Sabha, Rijiju & Giriraj Singh Take Potshots

Viral Video Claims Rahul Gandhi Was Sleeping During Waqf Discussion In Lok Sabha, Rijiju & Giriraj Singh Take Potshots

Videos and pictures also showed how Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP MP Giriraj Singh allegedly mocked the Opposition MP for falling asleep during the discussion on The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which amends the Waqf Act, 1995.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi, August 8: A viral picture accompanied with a video on social media is being shared by multiple handles on social media platform X with the claim that Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, fell asleep while discussion was underway on the Waqf Amendment Bill on Thursday.

Videos and pictures also showed how Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP MP Giriraj Singh allegedly mocked the Opposition MP for falling asleep during the discussion.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'

Though it is certain that an Opposition Member of Parliament fell asleep during the discussion which led to the BJP MPs laughing and mocking the MP, it is hard to confirm if the 'sleeping' MP was Rahul Gandhi. However, several right-wing handles took to X and claimed that Rahul fell asleep in the House while discussion and also shared pictures to back their claims.

The same picture was shared by several handles on X.

A video showed Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, speaking on the Waqf Amendment Bill and BJP MP Giriraj Singh sitting next to him. As Rijiju speaks, Giriraj Singh and him reportedly point out at the member of parliament for falling asleep.

Suddenly, the BJP MPs sitting next to Kiren Rijiju, including Bhupendra Yadav and Jitendra Singh, start laughing and pointing out at the member.

"That's why I tell you not to speak in between or not to try and interrupt repeatedly as it will make you fall asleep," quipped Kiren Rijiju.

The Bill to amend the law governing waqf boards which proposes far-reaching changes in the Wakf Act, 1995, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies was introduced in the House on Thursday. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday by by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. He said the bill would be sent to standing committee for further examination.

Read Also
'Draconian, Fundamental Attack On Constitution’: Opposition Slams Introduction Of Waqf (Amendment)...
article-image

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also aims at renaming the act as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995. However, the Bill was opposed by the Opposition MPs which questioned the intention of the government for introducing the Bill.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment...

Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment...

Viral Video Claims Rahul Gandhi Was Sleeping During Waqf Discussion In Lok Sabha, Rijiju & Giriraj...

Viral Video Claims Rahul Gandhi Was Sleeping During Waqf Discussion In Lok Sabha, Rijiju & Giriraj...

Bhubaneswar: 2 Killed In Sundarpada Apartment Parking Dispute, Prime Accused At Large

Bhubaneswar: 2 Killed In Sundarpada Apartment Parking Dispute, Prime Accused At Large

Video: Hundreds of Bangladeshis Throng At WB Border To Enter India, BSF Foils Infiltration Attempts

Video: Hundreds of Bangladeshis Throng At WB Border To Enter India, BSF Foils Infiltration Attempts

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till August 20

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till August 20