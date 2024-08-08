Viral Video Claims Rahul Gandhi Was Sleeping During Waqf Discussion In Lok Sabha, Rijiju & Giriraj Singh Take Potshots

New Delhi, August 8: A viral picture accompanied with a video on social media is being shared by multiple handles on social media platform X with the claim that Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, fell asleep while discussion was underway on the Waqf Amendment Bill on Thursday.

Videos and pictures also showed how Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP MP Giriraj Singh allegedly mocked the Opposition MP for falling asleep during the discussion.

Though it is certain that an Opposition Member of Parliament fell asleep during the discussion which led to the BJP MPs laughing and mocking the MP, it is hard to confirm if the 'sleeping' MP was Rahul Gandhi. However, several right-wing handles took to X and claimed that Rahul fell asleep in the House while discussion and also shared pictures to back their claims.

Hey @RahulGandhi are you sleeping on such an important debate.



Hey @INCIndia you chose a immature LOP and now people are suffering because he is busy in personal work.



How our senior leader are working for the people of Bharat especially when a bill introduced for minorities… pic.twitter.com/iE0fkQFHhc — Sumit Joshi (@iSumitjoshi) August 8, 2024

The same picture was shared by several handles on X.

A video showed Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, speaking on the Waqf Amendment Bill and BJP MP Giriraj Singh sitting next to him. As Rijiju speaks, Giriraj Singh and him reportedly point out at the member of parliament for falling asleep.

Suddenly, the BJP MPs sitting next to Kiren Rijiju, including Bhupendra Yadav and Jitendra Singh, start laughing and pointing out at the member.

"That's why I tell you not to speak in between or not to try and interrupt repeatedly as it will make you fall asleep," quipped Kiren Rijiju.

The Bill to amend the law governing waqf boards which proposes far-reaching changes in the Wakf Act, 1995, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies was introduced in the House on Thursday. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday by by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. He said the bill would be sent to standing committee for further examination.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also aims at renaming the act as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995. However, the Bill was opposed by the Opposition MPs which questioned the intention of the government for introducing the Bill.