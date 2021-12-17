Bihar: Whitslerblower VC resigns over corruption in University

Mohammed Quddus, the vice-chancellor of Mazharul Haque Arabic and Persian University, who had exposed irregularities and corruption in the University last month, submitted his papers to Governor Phagu Chauhan today.

Prof Quddus had written a letter to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar last month alleging the involvement of officials in the Chancellor office in corrupt practices in the University affairs.

The chief minister had met the governor after the VC letter became public and recommend investigations against the vice-chancellor of LNMithila university, who was earlier VC of Haq Arabic and Persian University. However, to date, the inquiry did not start.

In his resignation letter, the Quddus said that the atmosphere was not conducive in the University to function as the vice-chancellor.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 08:18 PM IST