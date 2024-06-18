Bihar Viral Video: Araria Bridge Built At Cost Of ₹12 Crore Collapses Ahead Of Inauguration

Bridge in Bihar's Araria collapsed even before it could be inaugurated | X

A bridge in Bihar's Araria district which was built at a cost of Rs 12 crore, collapsed days ahead of its inauguration. The shocking video of the bridge collapsing went viral on social media.

The bridge first collapsed partially, before completing submerging into the water. The video shows kids near the river bank, capturing the incident on mobile phones.

As one part of the bridge collapses, the kids with mobile phones in their hands come running towards the bridge. As they record the collapse of the bridge and the water flowing over the collapsed structure, the remaining part of the bridge also collapses. Only the central pillar of the bridge remains, the video shows.

Bihar is no stranger to under-construction bridges collapsing even before going operational or thrown open to the people. The Bhagalpur bridge collapse had turned the attention of the people of Bihar to the level of wringdoing and corruption involved in government works in the state.

The under-construction bridge, meant to link Bhagalpur and Khagaria, collapsed not once but twice. The bridge first came down on April 30, 2023 and then also collapsed on June 4. The incident had forced Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to give a statement to the press in which he acknowledged that there was widespread corruption found in the project.