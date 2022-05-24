Bihar: Three dead, several fall sick after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Pathra village

Three died and several fell sick after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Pathra village. Two died here while 1 was brought dead and 8 are currently under treatment.

PK Agarwal, Dept Supt, ANM Medical College, said, "They're suffering from methanol poisoning."

Three people have lost their lives and eight others fell ill after having hooch in Gaya while five others in Aurangbad died of it in the past three days.

The family of the deceased in Gaya claimed that they had consumed liquor during a wedding function on Monday.

The deceased are identified as Amar Paswan (26), Rahul Kumar (27) and Arjun Paswan (43). The victims had gone to Pathra village under Aamas police station in the district to attend a wedding function where they consumed country-made liquor.

Three persons died in mysterious circumstances in Khiriyawa village under Madanpur police station on Monday night while two others died on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Shiv Saw, Shambhu Thakur, Anil Sharma of Khiriyawa village. The other two belonged to Raniganj village and died on Saturday.

