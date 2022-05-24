Storing bricks, stones on rooftops can land one in jail in Bihar

Patna: In a bid to control stone pelting, West Champaran police has decided to penalise people for storing bricks or stones on the rooftop of their houses.

According to Rakesh Bhaskar, the SHO of city police station: "We will conduct an aerial survey of the district using drone technology. If bricks or stones are found on a rooftop, a notice will immediately be served to the owner of the house seeking explanation. If the reply is not satisfactory, we will lodge an FIR against the person under relevant IPC sections."

Several incidents where two groups pelted stones on each other over properties or any other disputes have been reported. Even local police have become victims of stone pelting when they went to control the situation, Bhaskar said.

"On May 18, two groups involved in stone pelting leaving several injured. When in-charge of Kalibagh police post went there to restore normalcy, he also sustained injuries due to stone pelting."

The reason for taking such an initiative is to discourage people from taking law their in hands. If any issue arises between two parties, they should resolve it peacefully. The offenders would land into trouble if they store bricks and stones on the rooftop, he asserted.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:00 PM IST