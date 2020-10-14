Bihar Polls 2020: PM Modi likely to address first election rally on October 22

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's time on October 22 to address four rallies in support of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in poll-bound Bihar.

The rallies proposed to the Prime Minister are scheduled to be held in Buxar, Jehanabad, Rohtas and Bhagalpur for the NDA candidates, according to sources in the party.

Once the clearance from the PMO comes, the party would ensure proper logistics at these venues along with the facilities for crowd management and also for the other leaders who are likely to be present in these rallies.