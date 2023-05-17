Bihar Politics: 'Stray dogs disappeared from Munger post meat-rice party by JD(U) Prez Lalan Singh', BJP leader demands probe |

A meat-rice party organised by the Janata Dal (United) President Lalan Singh in Munger has sparked a war of words between political leaders in Bihar. BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha took a dig at Singh, claiming that hundreds of dogs have gone missing from the city since the feast took place. Additionally, a brawl erupted at the party, with party workers resorting to using sticks stated a report in India Today.

Disappearance of dogs needs to be investigated, says Sinha

Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly emphasized the seriousness of the matter, stating that the disappearance of hundreds of dogs needs to be investigated.

He also raised questions about the type of meat served at the feast, suggesting that the meat of thousands of animals might have been consumed by the party workers. Sinha further demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, expressing concerns about the potential spread of diseases and the presence of alcohol.

“Street dogs have completely disappeared from Munger. There were thousands, now people are telling that they are not visible at all. I demand the government to investigate the disappearance of street dogs like this," said Sinha attacking JD(U)'s Lalan Singh.

The party organizers claim that thousands of people attended the gathering, prompting Sinha to demand an inquiry into the type of meat consumed.

JDU's response to the allegations

Sinha's statement came after Samrat Chaudhary, the state BJP chief, accused Lalan Singh of serving liquor at the party in his Lok Sabha constituency in Munger. In response, JD(U) state President Umesh Kushwaha threatened legal action against Chaudhary.

In another response to the allegations made by the BJP leader,JD(U) spokesperson Abhishek Jha launched a scathing attack, calling Vijay Kumar Sinha 'mentally bankrupt.' Jha also challenged Sinha to disclose the source of the meat served at his own feasts.