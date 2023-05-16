Land-for-jobs scam: CBI raids at multiple locations related to RJD leaders in Bihar's Patna and Arrah

Lalu Prasad | File

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at nine locations in Patna and Arrah of Bihar on Tuesday. All the locations were associated with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Kiran Devi and Arun Yadav.

These raids are part of the ongoing investigation into an alleged land-for-jobs scam. Additionally, other CBI teams are carrying out searches in Noida, Delhi, Gurugram, and Rewari, linked to an individual named Prem Chand Gupta.

CBI raids underway at Delhi residence of RJD Rajya Sabha MP Prem Chand Gupta. pic.twitter.com/VRG99yEghN — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

Corruption allegations against Lalu Prasad and family

Last year in May, the CBI had registered a case of corruption against former railways minister Lalu Prasad and members of his family. The case implicated 16 individuals, including Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav.

The central agency alleges that during Lalu's tenure as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government (2004-09), eight individuals were illicitly granted Group D jobs in the railways in exchange for plots of land. Lalu and his family are accused of acquiring over 1 lakh sq ft of land for Rs 26 lakh, even though its market value at the time was over Rs 4.39 crore.

Questioning and chargesheet

The CBI has already interrogated Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and their son, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, as part of the investigation. The agency has also filed a chargesheet in the case, and on March 15, the special court summoned the accused, including Lalu and his family members.

CBI aims at strengthening case against those involved

During the course of the investigation, new facts have come to light, prompting the CBI to conduct raids in search of additional evidence. The ongoing searches aim to gather fresh information and strengthen the case against those involved in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.