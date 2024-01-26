Bihar Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As CM With BJP Support On Sunday, Say Reports

Representational image |

Amid the political turmoil in Bihar, reports on Friday suggested that JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar with the support of the BJP on Sunday.

Reports said Kumar is expected to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Modi as his disagreements with allies in the INDIA bloc intensify. In exchange for its support, the BJP will receive two Deputy Chief Minister positions, reflecting the arrangement made after the 2020 election, reports said.

BJP holds meeting, INDIA bloc in disarray

On Thursday, discussions were held in Delhi between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior leaders from Bihar, including BJP President Samrat Choudhary, Sushil Modi, and Vijay Kumar Sinha. Speculation increased that they are willing to reintegrate Kumar into their alliance.

The longest-serving chief minister of Bihar has reportedly been running upset with the INDIA bloc, for a lack of a position in the alliance that matches his standing. Additionally, he advocates for an early assembly poll aligned with the Lok Sabha elections.

The INDIA bloc has faced issues of inconsistency and lack of trust, as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann delivered dual setbacks on Wednesday. Both leaders announced that their parties, the TMC and AAP respectively, intend to contest the Lok Sabha elections independently, anticipated to take place in April-May.

Nitish, Tejashwi maintain distance

Amidst these developments, a significant picture has surfaced on Friday unmistakably signalling a growing rift between the JD(U) and RJD. On the occasion of Republic Day celebrations, a clear distance was observed between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.

During a government event, chairs were arranged for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. However, Tejashwi Yadav opted to maintain a distance, leaving the chair next to the CM vacant, and instead, chose to sit on another chair beside his party leader and Legislative Assembly Speaker, Avadh Bihari Chaudhary.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav during Republic day event on Friday, Jan 26. |

Nitish, Tejashwi avoid conversation

During this period, a chair between the top leaders of both JD(U) and RJD remained vacant. What's noteworthy is that unlike usual occasions when Tejashwi and Nitish Kumar are seen sitting together on the stage and engaging in conversations, today, there was no interaction between them. It's worth mentioning that amid the ongoing political crisis in Bihar, all parties are grappling with concerns about their political future. Speculations are rife that Nitish Kumar might make a significant political announcement this afternoon to switch back to the NDA led by the BJP, breaking off from the Mahagathbandhan once again.

JD(U) cancels all scheduled programs

In response to the unfolding political events in Bihar, the JD(U) has decided to cancel all its scheduled programs. The Maharana Pratap Rally, originally slated for January 28, has also been called off. The rally was supposed to take place at Miller School Ground in Patna, and it was expected to feature the party president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. All JD(U) legislators have been instructed to reach Patna by this evening.