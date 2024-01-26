Bihar Political Turmoil: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav Maintain Distance At R-Day Event, Picture Goes Viral

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, a significant image has surfaced that unmistakably signals a growing rift between the JD(U) and RJD. On the occasion of Republic Day celebrations, a clear distance was observed between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.

During a government event, chairs were arranged for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. However, Tejashwi Yadav opted to maintain a distance, leaving the chair next to the CM vacant, and instead, chose to sit on another chair beside his party leader and Legislative Assembly Speaker, Avadh Bihari Chaudhary.

Nitish, Tejashwi avoid conversation

During this period, a chair between the top leaders of both JD(U) and RJD remained vacant. What's noteworthy is that unlike usual occasions when Tejashwi and Nitish Kumar are seen sitting together on the stage and engaging in conversations, today, there was no interaction between them. It's worth mentioning that amid the ongoing political crisis in Bihar, all parties are grappling with concerns about their political future. Speculations are rife that Nitish Kumar might make a significant political announcement this afternoon to switch back to the NDA led by the BJP, breaking off from the Mahagathbandhan once again.

JD(U) cancels all scheduled programs

In response to the unfolding political events in Bihar, the JD(U) has decided to cancel all its scheduled programs. The Maharana Pratap Rally, originally slated for January 28, has also been called off. The rally was supposed to take place at Miller School Ground in Patna, and it was expected to feature the party president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. All JD(U) legislators have been instructed to reach Patna by this evening.

BJP, RJD swing in action amid turmoil

Due to these developments, a meeting was held at the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night, attended by all Bihar BJP leaders. Notably, not only BJP State President Samrat Choudhary but also the state in-charge Vinod Tawde were present in the meeting. The BJP in Bihar is actively engaged in persuading leaders of its allied parties to cope with the swiftly changing political dynamics. From Jitan Ram Manjhi to Chirag Paswan, efforts are being made to convince leaders to let Nitish Kumar join NDA.

On the other hand, there are claims that Lalu Yadav is diligently working to gather the magical figure of 122 legislators without JD(U). If, after Nitish Kumar comes under the BJP's wing, and Lalu Yadav attempts to form a government by breaking away some of JD(U) legislators, it is possible that Nitish may recommend the dissolution of the assembly.