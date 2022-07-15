Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Patna's Phulwari Sharif police | Photo: ANI

On the second day of the investigation after the Bihar police seized the 'Vision 2047, India towards the rule of an Islamic state,' document, Patna police on Friday arrested one more member of the banned extremist organization Popular Front of India (PFI) from Phulwari Sharif engaged in the dissemination of anti-India provocative materials through Gajwa-e-Hind WhatsApp group.

On Thursday, Patna's Phulwari Sharif police arrested three persons, including a retired sub-inspector of Jharkhand police Mohammad Jalaluddin.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said that Margoob Ahmad, the arrested accused, was the admin of two WhatsApp groups with their operators in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

According to the police, Margoob had worked in Dubai between 2006 and 2020. In 2020, in Phulwari Sharif, he joined the PFI-run training centre. "There were 185 members of the Gajwa-e-Hind WhatsApp group with members in the Gulf who teach jihad and target youths in Kashmir," police officials informed.

One of the chats revealed that they had asked their members to hold protest demonstrations seeking the release of jailed activist Teesta Setalvad and retired IPS officer B Srikumar.

Police on Friday morning raided a house at Sabzibag in the heart of the state's capital and recovered incriminating materials, including documents of PFI and its political organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Meanwhile, BJP workers on Friday organised demonstrations at different district headquarters demanding an apology from the SSP Dhillon for his statement equating RSS with PFI.

Dhillon courted controversy on Thursday when he compared extremist outfit Popular Front of India’s martial art training to the routine followed at branches of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Further, Union Ministers from Bihar, Giriraj Singh and Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, in separate statements condemned Dhillon and asked the Union Home Ministry to initiate action against him.

Meanwhile, after SSP Dhillon today claimed that his statement on RSS was wrongly interpreted.