Bihar: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of AIIMS Darbhanga, Unveils Developmental Projects Worth ₹12,000 Crore

PM Modi lays the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects in Darbhanga, Bihar

Darbhanga (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Dharbhanga and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 12,000 in Bihar.

Addressing the crowd in Darbhanga, the Prime Minister said that Bihar has been witnessing a lot of development and the NDA government is committed to the welfare of the people. "Our government has always stood for the development of the people of the country. We have laid the foundation and inaugurated development works worth Rs 12,000 crore in a single program," he said.

Darbhanga, Bihar: PM Modi says, "Our government has always been committed to serving the country and the welfare of the people. It is due to this spirit of service that the foundation stones and inaugurations of various development projects worth ₹12,000 crore have been laid… pic.twitter.com/ESMBMqYYNw — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2024

Further, he said that the construction of Darbhanga AIIMS will bring a huge change in the health sector of Bihar.

About AIIMS Darbhanga

AIIMS Darbhanga will have a super-speciality hospital/AYUSH block, Medical College, Nursing College, night shelter and residential facilities among others and it will provide tertiary health care facilities to the people of Bihar and nearby regions.

About Other Projects

The development work sof multiple National Highway projects worth around Rs 5,070 crore in the state. Additionally, the four-lane Galgalia-Araria section of NH-327E was also inaugurated.

This corridor will provide an alternate route from Araria on the East-West Corridor (NH-27) to the neighbouring state of West Bengal at Galgalia.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of eight National Highway projects which include the construction of a two-lane road with paved shoulders from Ramnagar to Rosera, Bihar-West Bengal border to Manihari section of NH-131A, Hajipur to Bachhwara via Mahnar and Mohiuddin Nagar, Sarwan-Chakai section, among others. He will also lay the foundation stone of Raniganj Bypass on NH-327E; Katoria, Lakhpura, Banka and Panjwara bypasses on NH-333A; and a four-lane link road from NH-82 to NH-33.

Foundation stone of railway projects worth over Rs. 1740 crore was also laid.

Foundation stone of the Sonenagar Bypass Railway line from Chiralapothu to Bagha Bishunpur in the Aurangabad district of Bihar worth over Rs 220 crore was also laid.

The PM also dedicated railway projects worth over Rs 1520 crore. These include the Gauge conversion of the Jhanjharpur-Laukaha Bazar Rail section, the Darbhanga Bypass Railway Line, aimed at easing out the railway traffic congestion at Darbhanga Junction. The doubling of Railway Line projects will facilitate better regional connectivity in the area.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of multiple initiatives in the petroleum and natural gas sector worth over Rs 4,020 crore.

In a significant step aimed towards bringing Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households and providing clean energy options to commercial and industrial sectors, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the development of a City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in five major districts of Bihar at Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Sitamarhi and Sheohar by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.He will also lay the foundation stone for a Bitumen manufacturing unit of Barauni Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited that will produce bitumen domestically helping reduce reliance on imported bitumen.

