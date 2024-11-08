Tragic Video: 2 Youths Drown As Overloaded Boat Capsizes In Pond During Chhath Puja In Bihar’s Chhapra

@ManojSh28986262

In a tragic incident, two youths drowned and one went missing after an overloaded boat capsized in a pond in Bihar’s Chhapra during Chhath puja on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Bittu Kumar (20) and Suraj Kumar (18), residents of Panchbhinda village in Taraiya.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the exact moment the people on the boat fell into the pond. Some of them were rescued by onlookers who divided into the water in time.

Watch the video here:

छोटी सी नाव पर क्षमता से अधिक लोग सवार थे, जिसके बेकाबू होने से हादसा हुआ !!



पानी में डूबने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई, वहीं, 8 लोग सुरक्षित बाहर निकल गए, उनका अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है !!



बिहार के छपरा के पचभिंडा में एक तालाब में शुक्रवार सुबह एक ओवरलोड नाव पलट गई !!… pic.twitter.com/Q8azfl3lzD — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) November 8, 2024

As per reports, eight people who were either rescued or able to come out of the water on their own were taken to a nearby hospital. A total of 10 men were present on the boat. The accident took place in the pond of Panchbhinda village in Taraiya police station area.

As per reports, people used the boat to offer prayers early in the morning on the final day of the Chhath pooja.

Reports suggest that the boatman who took Rs 30 per person to offer the boat ride fled the scene soon after the boat capsized and is currently reported to be missing.

The two bodies were recovered 30 minutes after the incident. One person remains missing and a search was on to find him.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the local police reached the spot. However, the local people became angry due to the delay in the arrival of the ambulance after finding the dead body. Angry people scuffled with the police and the ambulance driver.