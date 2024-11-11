 Bihar: Two US Nationals Arrested For Attempting To Cross Indo-Nepal Border Without Valid Documents; 2 Locals Held For Aiding Them
Bihar: Two US Nationals Arrested For Attempting To Cross Indo-Nepal Border Without Valid Documents; 2 Locals Held For Aiding Them

The two arrested accused Craig Alan Moore (64 years old) and Munni Sah (52 years old) are residents of California's Woodland, while the remaining two - Sonu Kumar Gupta and Ram Hriday Singh - are residents of Madhubani's Jaynagar in Bihar.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Madhubani (Bihar): Two US nationals, including a woman, from California's Woodland, were detained in Bihar's Madhubani district for allegedly attempting to cross the border over to Nepal without valid travel documents, the Madhubani Police said.

Two locals have also been arrested for providing the US nationals with logistical support during their stay in the Jainagar area near the Indo-Nepal border, officials said, adding that these people were arrested by the 48th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near BOP Betaunha check post on Sunday.

About The Case

An SSB team led by ASI (GD) Jayendra Singh intercepted two foreign nationals and two Indian nationals accompanying them from India to Nepal, around 800 meters away from the border. The two arrested accused Craig Alan Moore (64 years old) and Munni Sah (52 years old) are residents of California's Woodland, while the remaining two - Sonu Kumar Gupta and Ram Hriday Singh - are residents of Madhubani's Jaynagar in Bihar.

During interrogation by the joint team of SSB, Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Bihar Police, it was revealed that both the US nationals arrived in Kathmandu via New Delhi on October 30, this year, and four days later they illegally entered India along with Sonu Kumar Gupta. The officials said that their purpose was to meet their relatives in India and participate in Chhath Puja.

Although they had a valid visa from Nepal, their action remains a violation of the immigration rules of India due to their unauthorised way of entering the country.

The four accused were handed over to Jaynagar Police Station for further investigation, SSB said.

Harendra Singh, Acting Commandant 48th Battalion SSB appealed to the border citizens to use only authorized routes to cross the border and stay away from any kind of illegal activities.

