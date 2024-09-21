 'I Am IPS': How Did A 18-Year-Old Bihar Youth Become 'IPS Officer' By Paying ₹2 Lakh? Now, Arrested!
The teenager had paid Rs 2 lakh in exchange for becoming an IPS officer, and when he was given simply the uniform, he assumed he had truly become an IPS officer.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
A shocking incident has come to light from Bihar wherein an 18-year-old was arrested by the police for posing as an IPS officer. However, that is not the true issue; the teenager had paid Rs 2 lakh in exchange for becoming an IPS officer, and when he was given simply the uniform, he assumed he had truly become an IPS officer.

The accused, Mithlesh Maji, has given one Manjoh Singh of Khaira Rs. 2 lakh in exchange for the IPS officer's uniforms. He declared, "I am an IPS," as the police arrived to arrest him.

The arrest

He left home wearing an IPS uniform and a pistol around his waist, riding a bike valued around two lakhs. During this time, he dropped by Sikandra Chowk for some work, and a crowd gathered to see him.

Sensing the oddity of the situation, someone alerted Sikandra police station in-charge Mintu Kumar Singh about the situation. Following this, Sikandra police apprehended Mithlesh Kumar at Sikandra Chowk, reported Aaj Tak.

Mithilesh borrowed two lakh rupees from his maternal uncle and provided it to Manoj Singh in order for him to gain a job in the police.

Manoj Singh took his physical measurements and called him the next day, handing him the IPS outfit, badge, and gun. Mithlesh, elated on fulfilling his dream, returned home in his uniform, and after receiving blessings from his mother, he left again to see Manoj Singh, as reported by Aaj Tak.

Bigger gang at play

"Manoj Singh told me that if I gave him Rs 2 lakh, he would get me a position in the police. I had handed him the majority of the money a month earlier. He handed me the clothes and weapon outside Khaira School. We visited the village to inform our mother. He asked me to wear the inform and come meet him. Following that, we headed to Khaira to pay the remaining Rs 30,000. During this, the cops apprehended us at Sikandra Chowk," Manjhi explained.

A pistol, also given by Singh along with the uniform, has been recovered from Manjhi.

