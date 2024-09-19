Jobs In Bihar: Apply For 26 Office Attendant Vacancies By September 27

Jobs In Bihar | BLCS

Jobs in Bihar: The Bihar Legislative Council is hiring for 26 vacancies for various positions of Office Attendants. The candidates who wish to apply for the process, must meet the eligibility criteria and register themselves. The application link has been made available on the official website at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in. The last date to apply for these positions is 11:59 p.m. on September 27, 2024.

The hiring is for the posts of Office Attendant (Night Watch), Office Attendant (Doorman) and Office Attendant (Sweeper).

Application Fees

The candidates filling out the application form will have to pay a registration/application fee in order to submit their form. Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs. 300, while the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD categories or are female will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 150.

How Do I Apply?



Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Search for the application link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: Proceed to complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step 7: Send the application

Step 8: Download and save for later

Before submitting the application, candidates must ensure that all the information has been filled out completely and accurately. The submitted files ought to be legitimate and reliable.

Read Also Rajasthan RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 Syllabus OUT; Check Here

Important Guidelines

1) The candidate has to first register himself/herself by filling up the registration details to receive the User ID and Password.

2) The candidate will receive the User ID and Password on the registered email address and the registered mobile number. Overseas candidates will receive both User ID and Password on registered email address.

3) The candidate can login with the User ID and Password to complete the application form for BLCS Recruitment Examination, 2024.

4) The candidate must provide Correct Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number and Email Address as these details cannot be changed once the registration is completed.

Helpline For Candidates

Helpdesk Email ID: blcsrecruitment@gmail.com

Helpline No.: +91-9102054333/9102045444

The helpline number will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.