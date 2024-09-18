Rajasthan RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 Syllabus OUT; Check Here

Candidates who meet the requirements may apply by October 18. | Pixabay (Representative Photo)

The syllabus for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) preliminary test 2024, which is set for February 2, 2025, has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). On its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, the commission has also made available the exam pattern and marking scheme for the RPSC in addition to the curriculum.



Registration for the RPSC RAS preliminary 2024 exam will open tomorrow, September 19. Candidates who meet the requirements may apply by October 18. A total of 733 positions, comprising 346 state service jobs and 387 subordinate positions, are up for grabs through the hiring process.

The following units make up the RPSC syllabus for the RAS preliminary test in 2024: Rajasthani history, art, culture, literature, tradition, and heritage. Science and Technology, Reasoning and Mental Abilities, Current Affairs, Indian History, World and Indian Geography, Rajasthani Geography, Indian Constitution, Political System and Governance, Rajasthani Political and Administrative System, Economic Concepts and Indian Economy, Rajasthani Economy.

Exam Pattern



One paper covering general knowledge and general science will be included in the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (CCE) Preliminary exam in 2024. The exam will be objective in nature and have a 200-mark maximum. The preliminary examination will last for three hours, with a total of 150 questions on the question paper.

How to check?

-Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, the RPSC's official website.

-Click the syllabus link for the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 that is accessible from the homepage.

-The entire syllabus will be available for candidates to review in a new PDF file that opens.

-Save a hard copy of the page after downloading it in case you need it later.

RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2024

The preliminary exam is only intended to be used as a screening tool. The paper will be held to a bachelor's degree level of excellence. In order to determine the ultimate order of merit, the applicants who are pronounced qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not have their marks from the Preliminary Examination taken into account. Every incorrect response will result in a deduction from the score.