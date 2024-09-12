 Rajasthan RPSC AE Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1014 Positions Till September 15
Rajasthan RPSC AE Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1014 Positions Till September 15

The Commission may, if necessary, use a scaling, moderation, or normalisation approach when assessing answer books and answer sheets.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan RPSC AE Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1014 Positions Till September 15

The registration deadline for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission's RPSC AE Recruitment 2024 has been extended. The application deadline has been moved up to September 15, 2024. Applicants may submit their online applications for the Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam-2024 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, the RPSC's official website.

The firm will fill 1014 positions for assistant engineers as a result of this recruitment effort.

Application Fees

For General (Unreserved), Creamy Layer of Backward Class, and Most Backward Class, the application cost is ₹600. Creamy layer applicants would receive ₹400/-, while candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Class, Most Backward Class, Economically Weaker Section, and Sahariya region will receive ₹400/-. The only way to make the payment is online.

How to apply?

Vicky Kaushal Walks Barefoot To Seek Bappa's Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal Walks Barefoot To Seek Bappa's Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai
DU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Here
DU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Here
'Why this Discrimination ?': Fans Upset Over Non-Telecast Of India C vs India B Duleep Trophy 2024 Match Featuring Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
'Why this Discrimination ?': Fans Upset Over Non-Telecast Of India C vs India B Duleep Trophy 2024 Match Featuring Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Fighting Battle Which Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti Can’t,' Says Lok Sabha MP Rashid Engineer
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Fighting Battle Which Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti Can’t,' Says Lok Sabha MP Rashid Engineer

-Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, the RPSC's official website.
-Click the link to apply online that is on the homepage.
-The candidates will need to register themselves on a new website that opens.
-Candidates will need to log into their accounts after finishing.
-Complete the application and send in the application fee.

Read Also
Rajasthan RPSC RAS Recruitment 2024: Vacancies For 733 Positions OUT
article-image

-Press the submit button to download the page.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Available Vacancies:

Public Health Engineering Department (Civil) -365

Public Health Engineering Department (Mechanical/ Electrical) - 101

Public Works Department (Civil) - 125

Public Works Department (Electrical) -20

Water Resource Department (Civil) -156

Water Resource Department (Mechanical) -07

Panchayati Raj Department - 240

Screening process

A preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview make up the selection procedure. The Commission may, if necessary, use a scaling, moderation, or normalisation approach when assessing answer books and answer sheets. In due order, the location and month of the exam will be made public on the RPSC website.

