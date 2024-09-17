 Bihar Shocker: Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted By 3 Men At Gunpoint In Moving Car In Saharsa; 1 Arrested (VIDEO)
A teenage girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons in a moving car in Bihar's Saharsa district, police said on Tuesday. Police arrested a person on Tuesday in connection with the incident in Sadar area.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Bihar: Girl sexually assaulted by three persons in moving car | Representative Image

"The survivor on Monday lodged a complaint with Sadar police station that she was sexually assaulted by three persons at gunpoint in a moving car on the evening of September 14," Superintendent of Police (SP) Himanshu told PTI.

"On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered and a special investigation team constituted to probe the case. The victim was sent for medical examination and the report is awaited," he added.

The police have arrested a person in connection with the incident and launched a manhunt to nab the remaining two accused, the SP said.

The incident is being investigated from all angles, including whether the crime was committed at gunpoint or not, and the four-wheeler allegedly used in the crime has been seized, he said.

