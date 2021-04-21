Bihar: Patna High Court releases life convict on parole for 'procreation purpose'

Patna: Following orders of the Patna High Court, jail authorities today released on parole a life convict, Vicky Anand for "procreation purpose". Vicky was sentenced to life on charges of murdering his girlfriend in Rahui village in Nalanda district in 2012.
Justice Rajiv Ranjan Prasad of Patna High Court in a well explained judgement on a petition filed by Vicky's wife, Rajeeta Patel, observed right to procreation was within the ambit of right to life and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. Rajeeta had filed a petition before the High Court seeking release of her husband for 90 days to allow them to raise their family.
The state government had opposed release on parole claiming right to procreation was no ground for release on parole. Court directed the state to release Vicky for 15 days. Judge said Article 21 has wide spectrum and allowed the petition to facilitate conjugal visit of her husband.
Court extensively quoted the provisions in the Universal Declaration of Human rights and said right to procreate survives incarceration. It quoted provisions in Brazil and Czeck Republic where individual prison cells are set up to allow intimate contacts for procreation purposes.
