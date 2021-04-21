Bihar: Patna High Court releases life convict on parole for 'procreation purpose'

Patna: Following orders of the Patna High Court, jail authorities today released on parole a life convict, Vicky Anand for "procreation purpose". Vicky was sentenced to life on charges of murdering his girlfriend in Rahui village in Nalanda district in 2012.

Justice Rajiv Ranjan Prasad of Patna High Court in a well explained judgement on a petition filed by Vicky's wife, Rajeeta Patel, observed right to procreation was within the ambit of right to life and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. Rajeeta had filed a petition before the High Court seeking release of her husband for 90 days to allow them to raise their family.