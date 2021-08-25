Bihar panchayat polls to be held in 11 phases from September 24 to December 12 - Here is all you need to know

Patna: Bihar State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad on Tuesday said that the panchayat polls will be held in 11 phases, the first phase of voting will be held on September 24 while the last phase will be on December 12.

The 28 flood-affected districts will go for election from the second phase i.e from September 29. First phase of voting on September 24, second on September 30, third on October 8, fourth on October 20, fifth on October 24, sixth on November 3, seventh on November 15, eighth on November 24, ninth on November 29, tenth on December 8, and eleventh on December 12. Counting of votes will be done two days after the voting in each phase.

"As you know, panchayat election 2021 was supposed to happen in June but due to COVID-19 pandemic, everything got disturbed. After the COVID pandemic, the monsoon came, as soon as the monsoon gets over, we will start with the election process. There are 11 phases, In the first phase, 10 districts will go for the election," said the State Election Commissioner.

"Generally it is seen that after September 15, the flood situation becomes better. That is the reason why we are starting the election after it, "added the State Election Commissioner.

He said, "The election will be conducted for a total of 2,55,022 posts that include an election for 8072 posts of Mukhiya; 1,13,307 posts of Gram panchayat members; 11,104 Panchayat Samiti members; 1,160 posts of Zila Parishad Members; 8072 posts of Gram Kachehri Sarpanch; 1,13,360 post of Gram Kachehri Panch."

The total number of rural voters is 6.38 crores while the total number of male voters is 3.35 crore and the total number of female voters is 3.03 crore and other voters are 2471. The total number of election booths is 1,13, 891.

Candidates can file nominations for the post of mukhiya, sarpanch, ward member, panch, panchayat committee member, and district council member from August 25 to August 31, between 11 AM to 4 PM. Around 10 lakh candidates are expected to try their luck for 259,260 posts under these categories in the elections.

"The unique aspect of the panchayat election is that we will be using the EVMs for the first time and that the entire election process, up to results will be monitored online and the entire process will be digitized," stated Prasad. The announcement came days after the Bihar government gave a nod to the long-awaited panchayat elections in the state.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 09:59 AM IST